The Smile confirm they are recording a new album









The Smile have revealed they are making a new album and said they are seven weeks into the recording process. The band formed in 2020 as an offshoot of Radiohead, featuring vocalist Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood. The line-up is completed by drummer Tom Skinner, best known for his work with Sons of Kemet.

In a new email sent to their fans, The Smile shared their North American tour dates, and also posted an update on their recording process, ending the post with “we’re deep in recording, week 7, reel 15”. This is set to be the first new music released by the band since their 2022 release A Light for Attracting Attention, which was produced by Radiohead’s long-time producer Nigel Godrich.

Far Out said of A Light for Attracting Attention: “The album covers a broad range of emotions and musical styles in a seemingly effortless blend of jazz, dub, classical, electro and alt-rock. Does it cover much new ground? Not really, but did it need to? The Smile have condensed and consolidated most of the best aspects of Yorke and Greenwood’s past 30 years with Radiohead into an eclectic yet monolithic project.”

Recently, The Smile have been touring in support of their album. The band took to the road for the first time in the autumn of 2022, playing a string of dates in the United States from November to December. In January, they appeared on the concert series Tiny Desk and recently announced an 18-date tour scheduled for this summer.