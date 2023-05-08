Thirty Seconds To Mars announce first album in five years









Thirty Seconds To Mars have announced details of their new album, It’s The End Of The World But It’s A Beautiful Day. The LP will be their first since 2018.

The new album will be released in September and has been teased with the new single ‘Stuck’. Last week, the band shared a snippet of the track, and now it’s been released alongside a video which is directed by frontman Jared Leto.

Discussing the new video, Leto said: “Thanks to my incredibly creative mother, my brother and I were instilled with a love for art and photography from a very young age. The video for STUCK, our first new song in five years, is a love letter to some of my favorite photographers. Artists who made a very deep impact on me like Richard Avedon, Irving Penn, Robert Mapplethorpe, Diane Arbus, Herb Ritts and more.”

He continued: “The video for STUCK is very much a companion piece and a continuation of a journey started with ‘Up In The Air,’ a celebration of art, design, fashion, and the remarkable people who bring them to life. It is a love letter to the power of movement and connection, a testament to the awe-inspiring potential of people who don’t necessarily fit so neatly in – but make the world so much more fascinating.”

In other Leto news, it was confirmed earlier this year that he will be making his debut in the Tron universe, with the star due to appear in Tron: Ares. It follows starring roles in Ridley Scott’s House Of Gucci and Marvel’s Morbius.

Watch the video for ‘Stuck’ below.