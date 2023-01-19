Jared Leto joins new Disney movie ‘Tron: Ares’









The divisive Hollywood method actor Jared Leto will be making his unlikely debut in the Tron universe, with the star due to appear in Tron: Ares.

A direct follow-up to the 2010 movie Tron: Legacy, which was itself a loose sequel to the 1982 Disney sci-fi Tron, Tron: Ares will be directed by Joachim Rønning, who has previously helmed Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The Tron series is set in a digital world where participants are forced to take part in a gladiatorial game that is a little like a physical version of the mobile phone game Snake.

In the past decade or so, Jared Leto has gained a reputation as one of the most controversial actors in contemporary cinema, with his on-set antics becoming the thing of modern movie legend. From sending condoms to fellow cast members on the set of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad to snorting Arrabbiata sauce on the set of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci, Leto’s behaviour, all in the name of ‘method acting’ has ruffled just a few feathers.

The 30 Second to Mars singer turned his attention to the movie business toward the end of the 1990s, depicting the Olympian hopeful Steve Prefontaine in the 1997 drama Prefontaine, impressing critics across the globe.

Ever since, Leto has become a significant name in the industry, often taking science fiction roles such as in 2009s Mr. Nobody, 2017s Blade Runner 2049, 2021s Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the 2022 Marvel movie Morbius. The actor will next appear in the 2023 Disney movie Haunted Mansion with Jamie Lee Curtis, Owen Wilson, Winona Ryder, Rosario Dawson and Danny DeVito.

Take a look at the trailer for the 2010 Tron movie reboot below.