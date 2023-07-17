Theme song released from Studio Ghibli’s new film ‘The Boy and The Heron’









The theme song from Hayao Miyazaki’s upcoming Studio Ghibli film The Boy and The Heron has been released and is now available to stream online.

Kenshi Yonezu has created ‘Spinning Globe’ for the new motion picture, which marks Miyazaki’s first movie since he directed The Wind Rises in 2013. The film, which had no marketing campaign apart from the release of a poster, was released in Japan over the past weekend.

While an international release for The Boy and The Heron is yet to be confirmed, it’s expected to be distributed later this year after being premiered at Venice Film Festival. The new film has been scored by regular Studio Ghibli collaborator Joe Hisaishi, but Yonezu has provided the theme.

In a statement, Yonezu revealed he’s a longtime fan of Miyazaki and the director was consulted during his creative process. “I remember walking under the pitch-dark shades of the trees while overhearing the cheers of nursery school children nearby,” Yonezu commented.

He added: “As a person who usually writes music drawing from recollections of the past alone in a small room, it was an experience nothing short of enriching.”

Far Out‘s Calum Russell said of the unique marketing approach to The Boy and The Heron: “The approach to advertising Miyazaki’s latest movie acts in exact juxtaposition to Warner Bros’ forthcoming Barbie film, which has suffocated the market with copious amounts of pink merchandise and visual promotion.”

It continues: “Yet, The Boy and The Heron is doing the exact opposite, luring audiences and critics in with the mere promise of more Studio Ghibli magic and the final chance to see a new Miyazaki movie on the big screen. Whether the move proves to be financially foolish or simply revolutionary remains to be seen, but it’s unlikely that the colossal magnetism of Ghibli won’t be able to attract hordes of curious cinephiles through the cinema doors.”

Listen to ‘Spinning Globe’ below.