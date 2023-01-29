The Yardbirds song that Jeff Beck called "pretty awful"









Before Jeff Beck joined The Yardbirds, he’d already established himself as one of London’s most prestigious guitarists. Although Beck wasn’t the band’s first choice for the role, employing him proved to be a masterstroke, and as a result, he put The Yardbirds on the map.

During his tenure with the band, The Yardbirds reached the height of their commercial success, and it was a period that spawned the majority of their hit singles. While ‘The Train Kept A-Rollin’ was never released as a standalone single, it is now one of the most beloved creations from the Beck era and brought the obscure blues track into the wider public consciousness. Later, Led Zeppelin also covered the song, which likely wouldn’t have been recorded if it wasn’t for The Yardbirds.

The decision to take the song into the studio came after Beck introduced his bandmates to Johnny Burnette and the Rock and Roll Trio’s rockabilly version of ‘The Train Kept A-Rollin’. Strangely, The Yardbirds chose against releasing their cover in the United Kingdom until the 1970s, and it was exclusively available in the United States for many years.

While Beck’s adoration for Johnny Burnette and the Rock and Roll Trio’s take on the song never wained, even if he was less complimentary about The Yardbirds’ version, which he labelled “pretty awful”. Although the late guitarist held fond memories of the recording session that spawned the creation, Beck felt differently about the final product.

“We did that with Sam Phillips at Sun Studios in Memphis on our first tour of America,” he recalled to Louder Sound in 2008. “Giorgio Gomelsky, who was in charge of the band at that time, phoned him up and Sam said: ‘It’s Sunday. We’re closed’. Giorgio told him he was missing a great opportunity to record a happening band, and eventually persuaded him. So we went down and recorded a couple of tracks”.

He added: “To be honest, our version of Train Kept A Rollin’ was pretty awful but it was different. I’ve studied the Johnny Burnette Trio version since and it’s still the most amazing track ever. It’s also kept Aerosmith going for quite a while. In fact, it backfired for me when I put it back in the set, and people would come up and say: ‘I loved that Aerosmith track you played’.”

Despite his comments, ‘The Train Kept A-Rollin’ is a prime example of Beck’s influence on The Yardbirds and how he opened their eyes to a broader scope of music, which led to increased experimentation. While fans of the group will always have their preferred era of the band, which is subjective, Beck’s spell as a Yardbird was undeniably crucial.