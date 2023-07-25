The xx vocalist Romy shares new single ‘The Sea’









The xx vocalist Romy has shared ‘The Sea’, the latest single from her solo debut album, Mid Air.

The latest offering was written by Romy and co-produced by Fred Again and Stuart Price. The music video features Romy and her wife, Vic Lentaigne, a director and photographer, and was directed by Mollie Mills. ‘The Sea’ follows the singles’ Loveher’, ‘Enjoy Your Life’ and ‘Strong’, with Mid Air arriving on September 8th.

Announcing her new song on Instagram, Romy wrote: “I’m so excited to share this song with you, this was always my dream for it to come out in the summer. Inspired by night drives in Ibiza and moments of second guessing my heart on Brighton beach. I hope you can take this song with you wherever the summer takes you.”

Romy announced Mid Air in June and shared the album’s opening track ‘Loveher’ alongside the news. Revealing the inspiration behind the new record on Instagram, she wrote: “The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality.”

“Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity,” she continued. “It’s musically inspired by dance music, it’s a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone”.

“‘Loveher’ is an attempt to distil some of the intimate, delicate moments of the early days of my relationship,” Romy added. “Of shared moments of navigating visibility and celebrating pride in our own individual ways. It felt new but also very honest to sing the words I love her, just a true reflection of who I love.”

Listen to ‘The Sea’ below.