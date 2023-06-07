The xx’s Romy announces debut solo album ‘Mid Air’









Romy of The xx has announced her debut solo album, entitled Mid Air. The record is set for release on September 8th on Young Records, with Romy having worked with the likes of Fred Again, Stuart Price and her xx bandmate Jamie xx. The musician has released the album’s opening track ‘Loveher’ alongside the announcement.

Romy revealed the inspiration behind the new album on her Instagram page. She wrote, “The album title is inspired by the fleeting, weightless and euphoric moments I’ve had on a dance floor, connecting with people and processing emotions, before the beat drops and brings me back to reality.”

“Mid Air is a collection of songs celebrating love, navigating loss and exploring identity,” she continued. “It’s musically inspired by dance music, it’s a love letter to the queer clubs I first went to when I was growing up and people I met there and the music I heard that has made me feel more alive and less alone”.

The musician went on to describe the album’s first track ‘Loveher’, writing, “I wanted to share track 1 with you today, ‘Loveher’ is the first song I wrote that made me feel like I was ready to make a solo project, so it feels like a good place to start the album and to share now.”

“‘Loveher’ is an attempt to distil some of the intimate, delicate moments of the early days of my relationship,” Romy added. “Of shared moments of navigating visibility and celebrating pride in our own individual ways. It felt new but also very honest to sing the words I love her, just a true reflection of who I love.”

Of her collaboration with Fred Again, she concluded, “I can also recognise a fragility and growing of trust and friendship between Fred Again and I in this song. Fred and I met through songwriting for other artists, this was the first song we made together that I felt I had the confidence to say, I think this song is for me. Big love to you always Fred this song will always be a special one between us, so grateful for you.”

Check out ‘Loveher’ from Mid Air below.