The xx announce 10th-anniversary 'Coexist' reissue









British indie pop trio The xx have announced a new reissue of their sophomore album Coexist. The new release will celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album, which originally came out in the fall of 2012.

The new reissue is set to feature a limited edition clear vinyl pressing of the album, while the expanded digital edition will also feature live versions of album cuts like ‘Angels’, ‘Chained’, ‘Reunion’ and ‘Sunset’. This all comes as Oliver Sim revealed last week that the group are working on new music.

“That’s the special thing of having records, is that they are a concrete diary, a moment in our friendship,” The xx said in a statement.

“The fact that it’s been ten years and reflecting on that time passing and the music belonging to other people in those 10 years – ‘Coexist’ means something to us – but the connections that people have to those songs now. Fleeting moments of people saying they got married walking down the aisle to ‘Angels’, that is very surreal and special to be part of those people’s lives.”

“We can’t believe it’s been ten years since we released Coexist,” the band added on their social media announcement for the reissue. “To celebrate we are releasing a limited edition, crystal clear vinyl pressing of the record, available to pre-order now. Out on January 13th. We also have an expanded digital edition which features bonus live versions of your favourites – ‘Angels’, ‘Chained’ and ‘Reunion & Sunset'”.

