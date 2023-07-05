The Wytches announce new album, ‘Our Guest Can’t Be Named’









Peterborough-born heavy rock band The Wytches have announced that their new album, titled Our Guest Can’t Be Named, will be released on Friday, September 22nd, via Alcopop! Records.

The record marks their first full-length release in almost three years. Their last album, Three Mile Ditch, was released in 2020 via Cable Code Records. Since then, the band have only released one single, titled ‘Pays To Know’, in 2021. Lead vocalist Kristian Bell also released a solo album titled Backfire in 2021.

The band accompanied the announcement with the release of their first single ahead of the album, ‘Maria’. It’s one of The Wytches’ older tracks, which they’ve been playing live for around a decade.

Bell shared: “We used to play this song live quite a lot and originally recorded it in a church in Liverpool with Bill Ryder Jones. It wasn’t really ready back then, but we never became fed up with the song and its simplicity.”

The band rediscovered their love for the song while putting together a tour setlist a few years ago: “We realised we loved playing that song and were all unsure as to why we didn’t put it out when it was written. Maybe it didn’t fit in with what we were going for at the time.”

Bell continued, “Most of the tracks from the new album are based around the loss of identity. Lyrically this track fits in with that theme so it felt like the song finally found its place.”

After the album’s release, the Wytches will also embark upon a series of live dates across the UK and France this autumn. The tour takes them from the Pink Room at YES in Manchester to the French capital.

Our Guest Can’t Be Named is out on Friday, September 22nd, via Alcopop! Records. Listen to the first single from the record, ‘Maria’, below.