The Who song written as a tribute to John Entwistle

The death of bassist John Entwistle in 2002 left a giant void in The Who, a chasm that they’ve never been able to fill since his passing. Being the centre of attention was an impossible task, considering he was bandmates with Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and Keith Moon. Yet, Entwistle played a crucial albeit understated role in the group.

Tragically, Entwistle passed away in a hotel room in Nevada shortly before The Who were scheduled to begin their tour of the United States. The bassist was aged 57 and suffered a fatal cardiac arrest after consuming cocaine with an exotic dancer. Despite losing one of their founding members, The Who only cancelled two shows of the run and began their set of dates only days after his death.

Although their decision to fulfil the scheduled tour dates could be perceived as insulting to Entwistle’s legacy, they did so with the full backing of his family, who wanted The Who to continue. Additionally, the cancellation of the tour would have put them in financial difficulties, which would have burdened their future.

As Pino Palladino replaced Entwistle before he’d even been laid to rest, it may have seemed like Townshend and Daltrey were blaisé about the death of a close friend. During the opening night of the tour at the Holywood Bowl in Los Angeles, Townshend told the crowd: “My immediate mission is to complete this tour in good heart and to remember John in my quiet and private times.”

He added: “It is easy for me to smile when I remember John. I loved him unconditionally. I will try hard not to fall into any of my usual mini-depressions on this tour. Pino is determined to enjoy the music, and so am I. We are musicians, entertainers. We can do it. We have the right tools. No worries.”

Townshend stayed true to his word and paid tribute to Entwistle while on tour by writing ‘Old Red Wine’ as a tribute to his former bandmate. The guitarist penned the track during the New York leg of the run, and it was eventually released as a bonus track on their 2004 compilation Then and Now.

On the track, Entwistle’s former colleagues celebrate the last moments of his rock ‘n’ roll life as Daltrey sings: “They say you turned in, While the sun still shined, That gorgeous girl with you, Was highly primed.”

While tracks of this nature are usually heartbreaking eulogies, ‘Old Red Wine’ is an uplifting memorial for a figure who thrived in the fast lane. The song’s title is a nod to his drinking habits and tendency to drink the type of red wine that most sane people would avoid. However, Entwistle was never one for following societal norms and lived firmly by his own rules.

Since Entwistle’s death, only Daltrey and Townshend remain from The Who’s original line-up. Therefore, they are a vastly different group from the one who established themselves in the 1960s, but the duo are doing their best to keep the legacy of their fallen friends alive.

Listen to ‘Old Red Wine’ below.