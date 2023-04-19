The Who song Pete Townshend said Roger Daltrey “nailed”









During the recording process of The Who‘s 1982 album It’s Hard, the band were at loggerheads and couldn’t agree on a creative direction. After losing Keith Moon, the group had become a shadow of their former selves despite having the more than capable Kenney Jones deputise on the drums, and as a result, It’s Hard was a mess.

After the ordeal, it would be almost 25 years before The Who released another album, and it was a miracle It’s Hard didn’t break them up. If the decision was wholly up to Roger Daltrey, he’d have never released the project, but his bandmate, Pete Townshend, adores the record, which suggests who won the war of words in the recording studio.

In 1994, Daltrey said of the fiasco in an interview: “It’s Hard should never have been released”. In another interview, he was equally scathing about their 1981 album Face Dances and said that both records “were made by a band who were very unsure about whether or not they wanted to be making a record, and I think that’s a terrible doubt”.

According to Daltrey, ‘Cry If You Want’ was the only song on the album worthy of being released under the banner of The Who. He said in 2018: “At the time, I didn’t like It’s Hard. I think there are some great tracks on it. ‘Cry if You Want’ is a great track. I think it was a little over-produced, a bit cleaned up. But there were some things that were quite interesting.”

On another occasion, he said of the track: “I think the statement, the song that best captures what the Who feel at the moment is a song called ‘Cry If You Want.’ I think it should have been the single… I think that really does state how it feels to be 38 years old and singing in a rock band called the Who!”

While Daltrey and Townshend don’t see eye-to-eye on It’s Hard, they share an appreciation for ‘Cry If You Want’. The band’s guitarist and chief songwriter was particularly impressed with the dedication shown by Daltrey, who put his vocals on the line to perfect his take. In his autobiography, Townshend wrote, “He nailed it, almost fainting for lack of breath”.

Although the project didn’t please Daltrey, he didn’t drop his levels of professionalism or attempt to sabotage the recording process. Instead, The Who’s frontman poured everything into trying to rescue the record. Yet, despite his efforts, It’s Hard confirmed the band were long past their creative peak. However, ‘Cry If You Want’ is one of the album’s rare highlights, with Daltrey’s vocals stealing the show.