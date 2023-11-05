The Who song Roger Daltrey said “never sat well on stage”

The Who built their reputation as a live phenomenon, and the stage has always been where they’ve thrived. Their songs are forged with the intent of sending mammoth crowds into a collective state of euphoria. However, for some reason unknown to singer Roger Daltrey, one of their singles failed to strike a chord with audiences.

The song in question is their 1967 track ‘Pictures of Lily’, released as a non-album single and peaked at number four in the UK chart. The commercial success is somewhat surprising, considering it deals with the topic of masturbation, which could have easily led to radio stations refusing to play ‘Pictures of Lily’.

In the song, a father passes on a collection of risqué images to his teenage son, who becomes infatuated with one specific woman. However, ‘Pictures of Lily’ takes a dark turn upon the protagonist, realising the she has passed away. Daltrey sings on the track: “Oh, how I cried that night, If only I’d been born in Lily’s time, It would have been alright, There were always pictures of Lily to help me sleep at night.”

Although Daltrey was well aware of the song’s meaning, which Pete Townshend wrote, he tried his best to conceal the theme of masturbation. He told Uncut: “When Kit and Pete came in and said this is the next single, yeah, straight away I saw the words and knew what it was about.”

Daltrey continued: “So I deliberately thought I’d sing it the opposite way, with complete innocence. So instead of it being something suggestive, it tweaks it the other way and gives it a little bit more intrigue. But ‘Pictures Of Lily’ never sat well on stage for some reason.”

Although The Who attempted to make ‘Pictures of Lily’ part of their set on numerous occasions, it’s never become a staple. In total, they have only played the track live on 89 occasions, with the first performance at a concert in Cologne in 1966. In the next two years, it was aired 30 times before losing its position.

After a prolonged absence, ‘Pictures of Lily’ returned to their set for a one-off show in 1979 before they left it on the shelf for another 12 years, when they played it 11 times in 1989. It once again failed to retain its place but did return to their set lists a quarter of a century later, but The Who hasn’t performed it since 2017.

The Who’s late bassist, John Entwistle, also had a problem with the track, which likely explained why the band didn’t play ‘Pictures of Lily’ regularly during his lifetime. He told Mojo in 1994: “The thing I hate about ‘Pictures Of Lily’ is that bloody elephant call on the French horn. I also hated the backing vocals, the mermaid voices, where we’d sing all the ‘oooooohs.’ I hated ‘oooooohs.'”

