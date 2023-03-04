The Who’s Pete Townshend names his favourite band of all time









Pete Townshend was brought up in and around London’s finest clubs. His school years proved to be the most eye-opening period of his life, a teenager dazzled by the wild energy of music, rock and roll. The nightlife of the capital, it goes without saying, was his true education. It was an apprenticeship in the music industry, one which he would go on to dominate a few years later alongside his bandmates in The Who.

When he was 16, Townshend’s musical journey started with The Detours, a group featuring Roger Daltrey and John Entwistle, his future bandmates in The Who. Although they didn’t reach any great heights under this alias, it prove to be a crucial time for the trio, who studied the other acts in the same scene. These months of monitoring the growing rock movement helped the budding musicians immeasurably when it finally came to morphing into The Who.

At the time, there was no more talented band on the circuit than The Rolling Stones, and Townshend was consistently astonished by their live shows. The Stones set the benchmark, and even Townshend would admit that The Who weren’t operating on a comparable level. However, within a matter of years, both groups would be internationally recognised.

From the first time witnessing them perform live, the Stones have occupied an exalted position in his heart and connected with Townshend as no other group had ever done before. As a result of their mutual respect, in 1989, Townshend was given the honour of inducting his old friends into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A lot had changed since his first meeting with the group, given that both bands were now selling out stadium tours rather than jazz clubs in London. During his speech, Townshend opened up about his love for the Stones, who he says “changed my life”, and explained why they remain his favourite band of all time. “I can’t analyse what I feel about the Stones because I am a really absolute Stones fan, always have,” he said. “Their early shows were just shocking. Absolutely riveting, stunning, and moving. They changed my life completely. The Beatles were fun, no doubt about that, and I’m talking about their live shows. I’m not demeaning them in any way, but the Stones were really what made me wake up.”

Townshend continued: “At The Beatles shows, there were a lot of screaming girls, and I think the Stones were the first to have a screaming boy. The sheer force of the Stones on stage and that perfectly balanced audience, a thousand girls and me, it kind of singled them out. They are the only group that I’ve ever really been unashamed about idolising. Each of them, on their own, has given me something as an artist, a person, and as a fan. It’d be crazy to suggest that any of the things they gave me were wholesome, practical or useful,” he laughed.

After having the crowd in hysterics with his tribute, Townshend stopped the jokes and showed his serious side. “No more gags, the Stones are the greatest for me. They epitomise British rock for me, and even though they are now my friends, I’m still a fan,” he said from the heart.

