Watch The Who perform orchestral version of ‘Behind Blue Eyes’









Ahead of their forthcoming North America tour, The Who appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform an orchestral version of their classic track ‘Behind Blue Eyes’.

Speaking of the forthcoming live shows, frontman Roger Daltrey said: “Pete [Townshend] and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege. This is making the chance to perform feel even more special this time around.”

Adding: “So many livelihoods have been impacted due to COVID, so we are thrilled to get everyone back together – the band, the crew and the fans. We’re gearing up for a great show that hits back in the only way The Who know how. By giving it everything we got.”

The tour is set to begin on April 22nd at Florida’s Hard Rock Live. It is then set to run throughout May before returning for a second leg in October and November.

It remains to be seen whether the band will be joined by a full orchestra as they were for the Colbert appearance in aid of Teen Cancer America, recorded during last month’s Teenage Cancer Trust gig at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

You can check out the scintillating recital of the 1971 classic below.

