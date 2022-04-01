Watch Big Thief perform ‘Spud Infinity’ on Fallon









Big Thief have taken to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon stage to promote their latest swirling record with a stunning rendition of the single ‘Spud Infinity’.

Taken from their latest record Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe You this is the first time the band have played the track on a major television broadcast having opted to go with ‘Simulation Swarm’ when they appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Upon the release of the record, our review by Jack Whatley described the record as “is the kind of album that adds a sweet signature to your declaration of their brilliance. While the group have consistently delivered a searing high quality of folk-rock sounds, on this record, they take sasquatch footsteps towards new musical heights.”

Continuing: “Incorporating not only the golden strings that have steered them to success but also relying on flecks of trip-hop, glitches of brass synths and the intelligence to blend them all in a series of unfolding tableaux.”

With 20 songs spread over 80 minutes the album certainly offered up an encompassing creative splurge and ‘Spud Infinity’ is one of the many stand-out tracks taking a bluegrass vibe to new indie heights.

You can check out the performance below.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.