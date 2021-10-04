The White Stripes announce new live album through Third Man Record









Jack White’s label, Third Man Records, has announced a new White Stripes live album recorded at Detroit’s Institute of Arts. It is the label’s 50th vault package and traces The White Stipes’ performance in the museum Diego Rivera Court on November 2nd, 2001.

In a statement, The White Stripes said: “That was the best thing we’ve ever done. It was also the worst thing we’ve ever done.” The concert was an important moment in the band’s rise to worldwide fame and, according to the Third Man Records website, broke the Detroit Institute’s all-time single-day attendance record.

The band – made up of Jack and Meg White – performed 33 tracks over two sets, which included original tracks as well as covers of songs by the likes of Blind Willie McTell, Bob Dylan, Iggy Pop, MC5, Robert Johnson, Loretta Lynn, and Dolly Parton.

Fans can get hold of the release by signing up for the Third Man Records vault package which is available until midnight on October 31. It includes a double LP set on red and white vinyl, with audio taken directly from soundboard audio. The package also includes footage of the entire performance on DVD, previously unseen images by Detroit photographer Steve Shaw, and a custom gatefold jacket.

Elsewhere, Jack White performed from the rooftop of Third Man Records new London Store for the grand opening last week, treating the crowd to a variety of White Stripes tracks as well as songs such as ‘Lazeretto’ from White’s solo project.

Check out the full tracklisting for The White Stripes live album below.

The White Stripes – ‘Live At The Detroit Institute Of Arts’

1. ‘Little Room’

2. ‘The Big Three Killed My Baby’

3. ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’

4. ‘Hotel Yorba’

5. ‘Lord, Send Me An Angel’ (Blind Willie McTell cover)

6. ‘Astro’

7. ‘Jack The Ripper’ (Screaming Lord Sutch cover)

8. ‘Death Letter’ (Son House cover)

9. ‘One More Cup Of Coffee’ (Bob Dylan cover)

10. ‘I’m Bored’ (Iggy Pop cover)

11. ‘Omologato’ (The Gories cover)

12. ‘Looking At You’ (MC5 cover)

13. ‘We’re Going To Be Friends’

14. ‘Baby Blue’ (Gene Vincent cover)

15. ‘Cannon / Grinnin’ In Your Face’ (Son House cover)

16. ‘Boll Weevil’ (traditional)

17. ‘Let’s Shake Hands’

18. ‘When I Hear My Name’

19. ‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton cover)

20. ‘You’re Pretty Good Looking (For A Girl)’

21. ‘Hello Operator’

22. ‘Stop Breaking Down’ (Robert Johnson cover)

23. ‘Apple Blossom’

24. ‘Fell In Love With A Girl’

25. ‘I Fought Pirhanas’

26. ‘Let’s Build A Home’

27. ‘Goin’ Back To Memphis’ (Henry and June cover)

28. ‘Do’

29. ‘Rated X’ (Loretta Lynn cover)

30. ‘Expecting’

31. ‘I’m Finding It Harder To Be A Gentleman’

32. ‘Your Southern Can Is Mine’ (Blind Willie McTell cover)

33. ‘Screwdriver’

