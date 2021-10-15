The Wedding Present to release two songs a month in 2022









With digital platforms dominating the music market, artists are finding new ways to market the physical format, and The Wedding Present have come up with one of the most innovative to date.

24 Songs is a new project that aims to provide a 7” single double-sided single for fans every month throughout 2022. Thus, the band will have their work cut out, but it is a task they seem to be excitedly facing up to.

As founder and frontman David Gedge explains: “In 1991, The Wedding Present were rehearsing in a studio in Yorkshire when we hit upon an idea that immediately thrilled us all. Our bass player [Keith Gregory] had been a member of the ‘Sub Pop Singles Club’ – a service that allowed subscribers to receive 7”s released by that Seattle label on a monthly basis.”

Adding: “Keith wondered if we, as a band, could attempt a similar thing. In that instant, The Wedding Present’s Hit Parade series was born and, during 1992, we managed to release a brand new 7” single each and every month.”

Following on from that feat will be tricky, but the tracks in the offing are already sounding great. As Gedge adds: “The Hit Parade went on to become something of a significant milestone in the history of the band and it’s a project about which I’m often asked. As its thirtieth anniversary approached, I began to wonder if we should celebrate it in some way.”

Adding: “A Hit Parade Part 2 didn’t feel quite right, though. Then, someone said to me: ‘Other bands have released music in similar ways but there has been nothing like the Hit Parade.’ And they were right! A 7” single a month seems, somehow, very ‘Wedding Present’. So, inspired by that little idea from three decades ago, we’ve embarked on this new project, 24 Songs.”

Concluding: “The thought of celebrating this exciting new line-up with an exciting new series has motivated us all… and I suppose we also didn’t want any of these songs to be hidden away in the middle of an album!”

24 Songs also sees Gedge writing with legendary Sleeper guitarist Jon Stewart for the first time, and a more perfect union could not have been predicted.

The debut single from the project, ‘We Should Be Together’ will be available to listen to at The Wedding Present’s official YouTube channel from Tuesday 19 October at 12 noon.

Subscription details [with an early bird incentive] can be found by clicking here. Individual singles and a collector’s box can be ordered from the same site or via all participating record shops.

The Wedding Present are also currently on tour and you can check out their remaining dates in the UK and Ireland below:

Wedding Present Tour Dates in 2021

October

21: Cork – Cyprus Avenue

22: Limerick – Dolan’s

23: Dublin – Button Factory

24: Belfast – Empire

November

17: Edinburgh – Liquid Room

18: Manchester – O2 Ritz

19: Chester – Live Rooms

20: Nottingham – Rock City

21: Norwich – Arts Centre

24: Cambridge – Junction

25: Bristol – O2 Academy

26: Reading – Sub89

27: London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

Comments