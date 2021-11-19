The War On Drugs announce a huge live-streamed concert









The War On Drugs have announced a huge show live-streamed show for December. Adam Granduciel and the band will perform from the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Los Angeles for the one-off show, entitled Living Proof: The War On Drugs Global Live Event.

The show will be broadcast to fans on December 9th and 10th, with four separate streams available. There’s the choice of 9am or 8pm GMT on the first day, and 1am or 4am GMT on the second day. Ticketholders will be able to access the performance on-demand for three days after broadcast. Tickets are £15.60 and can be bought here.

Additionally, 75p from each ticket purchase will be donated to She’s the First, a charity dedicated to women’s rights around the globe. The organisation seeks to educate, respect and listen to girls and women.

The Philadelphia band will be performing tracks from their new studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, which dropped on October 29th. At California’s Desert Daze festival last week, the band gave fans a stellar performance and delivered renditions of ‘Harmonia’s Dream’, ‘Victim’ and their new B-Side ‘Slow Ghost’. This was a live debut for the trio of tracks, and it is sure they will be making an appearance during the live stream.

The iconic rockers are also scheduled to play a string of UK and Ireland shows in April next year.

Reviewing I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Far Out‘s Tyler Golsen awarded the album 7.9, labelling it “a fantastically produced, inedibly performed, occasionally transcendent work of ’80s-indebted synth-rock.”

He said: “Is it yet another indie rock musician paying respect to the once-maligned, now-beloved style of peak synthesisers-era new wave? You bet. Is there still a distinctive touch from Granduciel that makes it quintessential, unmistakably The War on Drugs? Absolutely.”

The War On Drugs UK and Ireland tour dates:

April 2022:

11 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

12 – London, The O2

14 – Dublin, 3Arena

16 – Leeds, First Direct Arena

18 – Edinburgh, Corn Exchange