The War On Drugs debut two new tracks from ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’









The War On Drugs have delivered two new live debuts as part of their NPR Tiny Desk Concert. The group played four tracks from their newly-released fifth studio album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, two of which have not been played live before.

On top of the pre-released title track and lead single ‘Change‘, The War On Drugs performed cuts of ‘Old Skin’ and ‘I Don’t Wanna Wait’, the latter of which was given its live premiere during the NPR concert. The title track ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ was also given its live debut during the band’s set.

The Tiny Desk series was once held – as the name suggests – inside a small, cramped office. But since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020, all performances have been delivered via remote links, as was the case with The War On Drugs’ set.

Performing from their own studio in Burbank, California – where they were nestled amongst wall hangings, Persian rugs, and various bits of music gear – The War On Drugs’ short set gave fans a chance to see the stadium-filling indie-rock outfit in a more intimate setting.

The groups also gave three songs from their new album their live debut over the weekend, performing ‘Occasional Rain’, ‘Old Skin’ and ‘Change’ on CBS This Morning. Fans haven’t been able to see The War On Drugs perform these songs in concert as of yet – their last live tour date having taken place back in 2019. But it looks like the band will embark on a five-date tour of the UK in April.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore was released Friday, October 29th, via Atlantic. In a review of The War On Drugs new album, Far Out said: “I Don’t Live Here Anymore provides a fantastically produced, inedibly performed, occasionally transcendent work of ’80s-indebted synth-rock. Is it as emotionally affecting as some of their previous albums? I would argue no, but when it does hit those notes of loneliness and uncertainty, they hit as powerfully as any words that Granduciel has ever put to page.”

See the performance, below.