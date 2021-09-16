The War On Drugs release new single 'I Don't Live Here Anymore'







American indie rock band The War On Drugs have unveiled the title track for their upcoming fifth studio album I Don’t Live Here Anymore.

The track features Lucius vocalists Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig backing up lead vocalist Adam Granducie during the choruses. The song itself is a dreamy mix of synths and guitars. Sounding quite a bit like the background music in The Breakfast Club, the amount of echo and gated reverb on the track is prime 1980s territory.

The band had previously mentioned that the LP would be an “uncommon rock album about one of our most common but daunting processes—resilience in the face of despair”. We’re starting to get a clearer picture of what that’s going to look like, and good news: it comes with Bob Dylan references!

“When we went to see Bob Dylan/We danced to ‘Desolation Row’/But I don’t live here anymore/But I’ve got no place to go.” Do people actually dance to all eleven minutes of ‘Desolation Row’ or was that just a convenient rhyme? Either way, it gives old school music nerds like me something to think about.

The War On Drugs actually have strong ties to Bob Dylan. Granducie is an avid fan, and when he met fellow musician Kurt Vile, the two bonded over their shared love for the singer, eventually leading to the formation of The War On Drugs. The band shared their cover of ‘Tangled Up In Blue’ before, and their continued reverence of Dylan is easily found in their latest song.

Check out the video for ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ down below. I Don’t Live Here Anymore will be released on October 29.

Comments