The War On Drugs drop support acts from tour amid Covid-19 concerns









The War On Drugs have dropped the support acts from their US tour, citing concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19, which is currently wreaking havoc across the globe.

Kicking off on January 19th, the band are scheduled to take their most recent album, I Don’t Live Here Anymore, out on the road. In an update posted on the band’s website, frontman Adam Granduciel asked fans to keep their masks on throughout the shows.

In the lengthy message, Granduciel also regretfully informed fans that the duo of shows the band were set to play in Toronto on February 5th and 6th have been cancelled due to Ontario’s restrictions on the capacity of indoor events.

“We’ve always loved playing for you in Toronto and have had some of our most memorable nights as a band there,” he said. “We’re so disappointed to be doing this, but we promise we’ll make it up to you in 2022 (and beyond). Wheels are already in motion as they say”.

Granduciel also explained: “We’re also requesting that as many of you as possible wear a mask when you come see us play this tour – especially if you’re in the first few (50) rows. I know we’re all over masks but for one, it makes me more at ease cuz now I don’t get self-conscious (and dark) when I see y’all yawn out there but also because we want our fans, our crew and our band to stay healthy so we can honour the commitments we’ve made to every city on this tour. Seriously, we would really appreciate it.”

Granduciel then revealed that due to the surge of Omicron, the band took the decision to drop all support acts in order to secure the tightest possible tour bubble. He also thanked all of the acts for being so respectful of their decision, regardless of how excited they were.

The War On Drugs‘ decision is just one of many that have been taken by artists as of late. Recently, Wolf Alice cancelled their UK run, as did Rina Sawayama with her European tour.

Listen to ‘I Don’t Live Here Anymore’ below.