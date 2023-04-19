The Walkmen perform for the first time in 10 years live on ‘Colbert’









The Walkmen have performed for the first time in a decade. The band commence their 2023 reunion tour on April 24th with shows at New York’s Webster Hall. To kick things off, they took to the stage of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to deliver their first live set in ten years.

Before performing ‘The Rat’ from their 2004 LP Bows and Arrows, the Walkmen released an advance statement about the Colbert performance, writing: “Ever since we started the Walkmen, we’ve done everything by the seat of our pants.”

“We don’t ‘plan’ much,” they went on. “So during our Zoom ‘planning’ meeting, we decided the best way to play together for the very first time would be on national television without a single rehearsal.” Clarifying that the performance would be their first in ten years, they said: “I guess there will be a soundcheck but we don’t even know if this equipment works.”

The Walkmen are set to perform in Philadelphia, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival. They’ll be heading to the UK in the summer for two shows at KOKO. Check out their Colbert performance below.