The Walkmen announce UK live shows in 2023









Thank you Lord, it’s the day that UK fans have been waiting over a decade for: Indie legends The Walkmen are heading back to UK soil for a couple of extra special intimate shows. And I can’t help but think my law of attraction, mumbo-jumbo powers, are responsible for this. A force I didn’t believe in myself until the fateful press email arrived in my inbox this morning.

In November last year, the band announced that they were heading back out on the road in the US. The tour comes 11 years after their final album, Heaven, graced us and ten years on from their final live performance in front of paying punters. They teased the news early in November much to the slack-sopping delight of fans.

Frontman Hamilton Leithauser announced: “Back in 2013, an unnamed Walkmen band member (Peter Bauer) announced to the Washington Post that we were going on an ‘extreme hiatus.’ I assumed that meant there would be a lot of monster energy drinks and maybe that red-headed snowboarder guy would be hanging around a lot…but none of that actually happened.”

Adding: “Instead, in the ensuing years, we’ve all worked on a ton of different projects in a ton of different places. Recently, someone sent us a clip of us playing at Irving Plaza from 2003, and it just looked very exciting. So, we’ve decided we’d like to play together again. Right now, we are very thrilled to announce that we will be playing at Webster Hall in 2023. See you soon.”

Then sadly, only a measly string of US dates were released, nearly all of which have since sold out. However, yesterday offered hope for fans on the far side of the Atlantic, as the band posted a short article titled ‘Our First Trip to England’ by Hamilton Leithauser.

That news has now been followed by the band posting: “Today, we are announcing our first shows in London after many years away. We are playing two nights at KOKO on August 29 & 30. Sign up for access to presale tickets now… See you then.”

The presale starts Tuesday 31st January at 10am GMT with the general on-sale following a week today on Friday 3rd February.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Today, we are announcing our first shows in London after many years away. We are playing two nights at KOKO on August 29 & 30. Sign up for access to presale tickets now… See you then. https://t.co/rZ56OkJLB4 pic.twitter.com/d1r7jCOeLO — The Walkmen (@TheWalkmen) January 27, 2023