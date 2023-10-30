The Voidz share new spooky single ‘Flexorcist’









Julian Casablancas-fronted band The Voidz have shared their new spooky single ‘Flexorcist’, arriving in perfect time for Halloween.

‘Flexorcist’ finds The Voidz embracing a pop-oriented approach, incorporating synthesisers and new wave-inspired guitars to enhance the catchiness of the melodies.

Featuring subject matter of the more macabre, with mentions of gravestones and spirits reading psalms, Casablancas explores the fear of being labelled as “crazy” but ruminates the notion this is a natural response to the current times.

On October 31st, The Voidz begin a sold-out four-night run at Brooklyn’s Murmurr Theatre. The residency is to celebrate the 10th anniversary of New York institution Baby’s All Right and coincides with the reopening of the Murmurr Theatre. These performances mark their first hometown shows in over four years.

‘Flexorcist’ is accompanied by a double-header music video with the previous single ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’, which arrived in the summer.

The Voidz previously explained of ‘Prophecy of the Dragon’: “The track started with a very simple question… what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear ‘you are my most magnificent creature.’ What would that feeling sound like? What would it’s bassline be?”

“With that, The Voidz conch was blown, and we assembled from the various corners of the earth to which we had been summoned for previous quests. From the deserts of the Sahara, to the truck stops of the midwest – we reunited in California to answer this question,” they added.

“The response? …from the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a New Pirate anthem, where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise: Prophecy of the Dragon.”

Watch the joint video below.