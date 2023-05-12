The View describe on-stage fight as “brotherly bust-up”









The View have issued an apology to their fans after their comeback show in Manchester abruptly ended after a fight broke out between the band, which they have described as a “brotherly bust-up”.

After bassist Kieren Webster appeared to kick lead singer Kyle Falconer’s microphone stand on May 10th at The Deaf Institute, the vocalist threw punches at his bandmate, and was caught on camera saying, “I’ll fucking kill you”. Falconer then returned to the stage by himself and told the audience “the problem with” The View is that Webster “wants to sing the songs” before leaving the stage.

Their show on May 11th at Oslo in Hackney was cancelled as a result, but The View have vowed to continue and fulfil the rest of the dates they have scheduled. In a statement, they wrote on social media: “Sorry to the fans at our show in Manchester and everywhere else that we’ve upset – we had a brotherly bust-up that went too far. We cannae wait to get back to touring in November and throughout the festival season with yous lot.”

The Scottish rockers added: “Our show at Oslo Hackney has been cancelled, but all yer tickets will be valid for our show at Scala in December. Check yer emails for details.”

The View initially split up in 2017 before reuniting in 2022 for three sold-out shows at O2 Academy Glasgow, and a full-blown reunion this year. They are scheduled to release their new album Exorcism Of Youth on August 11th and appear at a series of festivals this summer including TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green.

See more The View’s gig at Manchester’s Deaf Institute was interrupted by an altercation last night… within the band 😳pic.twitter.com/16LnIpBIsE — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) May 11, 2023