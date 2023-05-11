The View’s comeback gig cut short by brawl between members









Scottish indie rockers The View kicked off their reunion shows last December in Glasgow, much to the delight of their dedicated fans. Last night (May 10th), they returned to Manchester for another reunion gig, taking to the stage at Deaf Institute.

The band, which formed in 2005, initially broke up in 2017, making these their first shows in over five years. However, it appears that the members of The View have other things on their minds besides performing for their fans, who have been waiting years to see them play again.

At last night’s gig, the highly-anticipated set was cut short when frontman Kyle Falconer swung a punch at bassist Kieran Webster. This led to guitarist Pete Reilly and crew members attempting to step in and prevent the men from fighting.

According to Twitter users that attended the sold-out event, the band only played half a set before giving up on the night, with seven songs reportedly left on the setlist that they didn’t perform.

Fans were understandably angry, and when Falconer returned to the stage alone in an attempt to finish the set, he was booed by fans while making remarks about Webster, accusing him of “wanting to sing the songs.”

The incident occurred on Webster’s birthday, with the band wishing him well on their Facebook page just hours beforehand. Whether the band will go ahead with their scheduled gigs is not yet known.