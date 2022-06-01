The Used cancel upcoming Slam Dunk appearances, Bert McCracken seeks professional treatment









Bert McCracken, singer of The Used, has revealed that he will be seeking professional treatment to tackle his mental health concerns. The band have subsequently cancelled their upcoming concerts at the UK’s Slam Dunk Festival, which were slated for the coming weekend.

McCracken took to social media to explain that his current “struggle with mental health” means that the band won’t be participating in the high-profile festival performance, adding that it’s the best decision for his well-being.

In the statement, the frontman wrote: “I have always been open about my struggle with mental health and have recently found myself facing new and overwhelming challenges. For this reason, I won’t be able to play the upcoming shows at Slam Dunk.”

McCracken added: “I am so sorry but needed to make this decision to focus on professional treatment and self-care. Performing live for The Used fans is one of my greatest joys, and I can’t imagine doing anything else. We have the best fans in the world, thank you for your undying support. With Love, Robbie and The Used.”

Slam Dunk Festival takes place at Temple Newham in Leeds on Saturday and Hatfield Park in Hatfield on Sunday. The two locations will see the same line-up, hence why The Used will miss two performances rather than one.

While many fans will de be disappointed to hear of The Used’s absence, they’ll be able to catch the likes of Alexisonfire, Beartooth, Sum 41, Dropkick Murphys, and more. As it stands, The Used are still supposed to hit the road with Rise Against this summer for a tour across North America. You can grab your tickets here.