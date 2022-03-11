Alexisonfire announce first album in 13 years and drop a new single









Alexisonfire - 'Sweet Dreams of Otherness' 6.9

Post-hardcore legends Alexisonfire have announced Otherness, their first album in 13 years. To precede the release of the record, the band have released the catchy new single ‘Sweet Dreams of Otherness’. Famously, the band’s last effort, Old Crows/Young Cardinals, was released all the way back in 2009, only two years before they went on hiatus in 2011.

The band didn’t stay away for too long, though. They were back on the live circuit in 2015 and released the single ‘Familiar Drugs’ in 2019.

As well as being announced as part of Slam Dunk Festival 2022, Alexisonfire have returned with a new single and news of their long-awaited follow-up to Old Crows. Otherness is scheduled for release on June 24th via Dine Alone.

Of the new single ‘Sweet Dreams of Otherness’, frontman George Pettit said: “This song was largely Dallas’ [Green] brainchild, but over the course of writing this record it became more of a mission statement for the band… It’s kind of about performance and embracing a newfound confidence in a state of peculiarity.”

Alexisonfire self-produced Otherness in a week, and wrote the new material at the Dine Alone Records HQ. They wanted to keep the writing process a “family affair” this time, and worked with people they’d previously worked with, in order to ease the record along.

“The biggest difference is the space we are all in. We were all really thrilled to make a record, and it was such a respite from what was going on in the world. It felt like life could be beautiful,” guitarist Wade MacNeil said. “We were supportive of one another. Everyone was in such a good mood. It was such a treat to be able to do it again.”

Elsewhere, Pettit revealed that the band were always going to return with new music in toe as they don’t “want to be a nostalgia act”.

“The only reason to come back is if we feel we still have something to say,” he explained. “We spent so much time on the road thinking that if we stopped, people would lose interest.”

He concluded: “But when we went away, it only got bigger. We all carved new paths for ourselves, so coming back to Alexisonfire is a purely enjoyable creative venture. Something special happens when we get in a room together.” It’s set to be a colossal year for the Canadian legends.

Listen to ‘Sweet Dreams of Otherness’ below.