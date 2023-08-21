The two songs by The Smiths that Johnny Marr “could live without”









Naturally, musicians fall in and out of love with their creations over time as their relationship with specific songs changes as the decades pass by. It’s normal for artists to grow tired of playing the same tracks each night for a lifetime, and there are two songs by The Smiths that Johnny Marr would happily never hear again.

When he was a member of The Smiths, Marr was barely an adult and expertly used the spirit of youth to fuel his contribution to the band, redefining the fabric of indie music. While his former bandmate has single-handedly attempted to dampen their legacy through various acts of controversy, the music created in their five-year run will never die.

On the legacy of the band, Marr said in a past interview with The Observer: “I don’t know whether you can separate the band from the man, but I can separate myself from the man and what I did, so when I do see how disappointed people are, it really does make me sad. But it’s completely out of my control. And I can only really do what is in my control. So I play Smiths songs for reasons that I think are real.”

During his live performances, Marr always dedicates ample time in his set to rolling back the years and reclaiming those songs he crafted with The Smiths. Despite everything that has occurred in the years since their split, the guitarist has pledged to keep those songs alive, with many still occupying a special place in his heart.

As his time in The Smiths only takes up a small portion of his career, not every one of his professional highlights stems from that special time, but he remains incredibly proud of several of their songs.

In the same interview, Marr revealed: “I’ve always really liked ‘That Joke Isn’t Funny Anymore’ by the Smiths. And ‘Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me’ and ‘The Headmaster Ritual’. ‘City of Bugs’ by the Cribs, ‘Dashboard’ by Modest Mouse and ‘Get the Message’ particularly by Electronic. I think it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done; almost my favourite, really.”

Marr then discussed the songs from his career that he has fallen out of love with since making, adding: “What sounds don’t I really like very much any more? I got tired of ‘Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now’ pretty quick. As much for the music as anything else. What else? I know ‘Reel Around the Fountain’ is a big, big song for some people, but I fell out of love with that fairly quick. I don’t want to ruin it for people but, yeah, those two songs I could live without.”

Despite both songs being stalwarts in The Smiths’ setlist while they were active, Marr has never played either since going solo. They are both beloved tracks among their fanbase, but the Manchester native is no longer the same person that wrote them, and if it was up to him, the pair of songs would be left firmly in the past.