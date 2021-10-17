The two big-budget films that Gaspar Noe despises









Gaspar Noé is one of the most unique auteurs in the world of cinema. His films such as Enter the Void, Love and Climax are some of the most daring pieces of filmmaking ever released. Whether it be the DMT drenched hallucinations of Enter the Void, the unsimulated sex scenes of Love, or the LSD inspired hedonism of Climax, his films are a challenging but refreshing watch.

There’s no surprise that his films are so experimental and thought-provoking. His father is Luis Felipe Noé, an esteemed Argentinian artist and intellectual. Noé senior’s visual artistry is a vivid, post-modern type of abstract work known as ‘Neofiguration’.

Having a father who is hailed as one of South America’s premier aesthetes, it’s really not hard to understand the kind of upbringing and left of centre perspective that Gaspar Noé would have been ordained with.

Inspired by the works of Stanley Kubrick and Jean-Luc Godard, Noé has also cited the 1983 film Angst by Austrian director Gerald Kargl as one of his main influences. Colourful, thought-provoking and not afraid to break the fourth wall, the influence of Kubrick and Godard permeates his work.

Paying attention to the impact Angst had on him, you could say that Kargl’s serial killer flick, which is filled with artful yet terrifying visions of the real-life mass murderer Werner Kniesek, helped to establish this sense of dark beauty within Noé’s films.

A man born of the left-field, it is understandable, then, that Noé has opinions that depart from the norm. In 2018, he revealed a view that might have been shocking to the mainstream, but widely accepted by everybody else. He discussed with Variety why he hates most films ever created, and saved a bit of vitriol for two of the biggest movies of the last five years.

He said: “I mostly get bored by comedies, action movies, science fiction movies, they are so predictable. I tried Black Panther, I escaped from the cinema after 20 minutes. I thought it was as bad as Star Wars, I hated Star Wars.”

Explaining exactly why he hated Black Panther, Noé appended: “I hated the R&B music, the music was so bad that I had to escape. You know which one I liked? I liked the new Villeneuve movie… The Arrival… that one was good.”

It’s good to know that at least he’s not so left-field that he hates the films of Denis Villeneuve because that would have been a pretty untenable opinion as a filmmaker. Let’s be honest, it is very unsurprising that Noé despised both Black Panther and the most recent Star Wars entry. Big budget movies with no real artistic intent or content, being a man so concerned with the finer things in filmmaking and one would imagine, life, of course, he doesn’t have time for two of Disney’s biggest money churners.

Watch Noé discuss films below.

