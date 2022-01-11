The Twilight Sad cancel UK shows due to “the ongoing Covid-19 situation”









The Twilight Sad were set to play a run of “stripped back” concerts across the UK this month featuring just the lead vocalist, James Graham, and guitarist Andy McFarlane.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, all stops on the tour have been cancelled. For those with tickets to any of the dates, refunds will be made available at the point of purchase in due course.

The Scots had been set to play in London, Glasgow, Leeds and Edinburgh, but in a statement issued yesterday (10th of January), the band reluctantly proclaimed: “Unfortunately it isn’t possible to reschedule these shows at the moment, but we plan to do so in the future”.

James Graham added that the band was “gutted” to have to make such an announcement, but with his wife pregnant at eight months, he stated: “I can’t take the risk as it would break my [heart] if I missed the birth.”

Our thoughts are with the band at this difficult time, and we wish Graham and his wife all the best with the imminent birth of their child. We hope to be able to announce some new dates to see The Twilight Sad at a live show in the not too distant future.

