The TV episode with the highest number of swear words









Cinema and TV are some of the greatest entertainment mediums that allow you the catharsis of violence and profanity without the real-world repercussions. Indeed, the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Lars von Trier and Martin Scorsese love sprinkling F-bombs, C-missiles and S-projectiles throughout each and every one of their movies, often delivered by a furious Robert De Niro or a savagely bitter Al Pacino.

Yet, whilst you know where to go when it comes to movies that are stuffed with swear words, profanity-heavy TV is a little harder to come by. A little more frowned upon in the past, old sitcoms like Friends, Frasier and Seinfeld, profanity is more prevalent in TV today since programmes are not limited to old broadcasting standards in which indecent material wasn’t allowed to air for the majority of the day.

Indeed, Netflix and other streaming services have changed the standards for this, with shows like Top Boy, Ozark, and Orange is the New Black being full of naughty words, taking inspiration from HBO, who popularised high-quality late-night adult dramas such as The Sopranos and The Wire.

Still, none of these aforementioned programmes takes the peculiar world record for the single TV episode with the most swear words, with this prize going to the obscure mid-2000s show Strutter.

The bizarre comedy told the story of Michael ‘Mike’ Strutter, a fictional character in an equally fabricated MTV show. Starring Paul Kaye, the British show also featured a number of notable faces, including Lucy Montgomery, Marc Warren, Simon Farnaby, Pete Tong and Sharon Horgan.

Broadcast on MTV in Europe, the programme simply featured Kaye’s Strutter, an immature, uncouth Brooklyn lawyer, narrating a number of clips of explicit sex, violence and more. The record came in the very first episode of the show, first aired in November 2006, with 201 swear words coming in the 20-minute episode, averaging out to about ten expletives every minute.

The record remarkably remains unchallenged, despite TV having become far more liberal in its approach to F-bombs and all the other nasty insults.

With that being said, Strutter doesn’t even make the list of the TV shows with the highest average number of swear words per episode, with this being topped by the HBO crime classic The Wire, clocking in around 102 in every instalment. Elsewhere, the likes of The Sopranos, Orange is the New Black, Peaky Blinders and Shameless also make the top five.