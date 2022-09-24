The treacherous feud at the heart of The Eagles









Soft rock legends The Eagles are famous for their heady music that blended Americana with the heady drug-influenced spirit of the 1970s, with a twist of the Californian sun blended in for good measure. Naturally, then, you’d expect relations between the band members to be all peace and love. However, as fans of the group know all too well, things didn’t work out that way.

The band make a strong claim to be the foremost warring dynasty in rock, giving even Fleetwood Mac a run for their money. Running concurrently to the band’s collective musical brilliance were internal politics and fraught interpersonal relations that were only exacerbated by drug use, money and egos, a story as old as time.

Famously, The Eagles’ first run lasted between 1971 and 1980, and it imploded because of a treacherous feud at the heart of the band that effectively split it into two domineering camps. Although the group’s internal affairs were never straightforward, things were made a lot worse during the sessions for their masterwork Hotel California in 1976, which ironically would become one of the most successful records of all time.

Lead guitarist Don Felder intended to sing his original composition ‘Victim of Love’ very clearly, but the rest of the band wasn’t impressed with what he recorded. In the 2013 documentary The History of The Eagles, frontman Glenn Frey said: “Don Felder, for all of his talents as a guitar player, was not a singer”. Drummer Don Henley agreed, maintaining that it “simply did not come up to band standards.”

Reflecting just how cutthroat the music business is guilty of being at times, and particularly back then, one evening, when Felder was out having dinner with the manager of The Eagles, Irving Azoff, the band wiped his vocals and re-recorded them using Henley. Understandably, this incensed Felder, and he never forgave them for their treachery.

Time continued, and Hotel California became a resounding success in another age-old tale. They struggled to replicate its brilliance for its successor, The Long Run, and the sessions took 18 months, with it not released until September 1979.

Because of the ‘Victim of Love’ sleight, the spat between Felder and Frey and Henley became even more vitriolic, with him bitterly labelling the pair “The Gods”. As with any problem that’s left bubbling under the surface, it finally reached boiling point on July 31st 1980, when the band played a benefit for California’s Democratic Senator Alan Cranston in Long Beach.

Felder was not happy that the band were throwing their hat in the political ring, as he’d always wanted to stay clear of weighing into politics, and was angry that again he had to follow the orders of Henley and Frey. Before the show, The Eagles met Cranston, and he thanked each member for their appearance, to which the angry Felder replied sarcastically, “You’re welcome, Senator … I guess”.

Taken aback by what he perceived as Felder’s insolence, as soon as Cranston had left, Frey tore into his bandmate, and this spilt over into their performance, and on the mic, he continued to make his thoughts known in front of thousands of fans, and Cranston. “We’re onstage, and Felder looks back at me and says, ‘Only three more songs till I kick your ass, pal.’ And I’m saying, ‘Great. I can’t wait,'” Frey recalled. “We’re out there singing ‘Best of My Love,’ but inside both of us are thinking, ‘As soon as this is over, I’m gonna kill him.'”

This was the band’s last performance until 1994 when they reunited for Hell Freezes Over and hit the road again. Their long-awaited return was such a success it saw them embark on global tours, but before too long, Felder claimed he wasn’t being paid as much as Henley and Frey. Famously, the band had always split their revenue equally at their zenith, but now the guitarist claimed that Henley and Frey had demanded higher cuts.

Angered by this, Henley and Frey fired Felder from the band in February 2001, and a period of protracted legal battles ensued. Felder opened suits for breach of contract and wrongful termination, which after what seemed like an age, were settled out of court for an undisclosed fee. Unfortunately, Frey passed away in 2016, and he and Felder never buried the hatchet, with him admitting to the press that he had hoped the two would have let the past go and instead reminisced about the good old days, but it was not meant to be.

