Christine McVie discusses cocaine and Fleetwood Mac drama









Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie is preparing to release a new solo compilation, and with it, she’s taken to answering some interview questions more publically about her time with the band, including some of the habits that took place along the way and some of the interpersonal politics (which are plentiful with this crowd, though that’s already been made obvious enough).

One of the questions McVie was asked about whether she has any blank spots in her memory due to some of the popular vices of the time, to which she said: “No. I have to say I’m not guilt-free in that department but Stevie and I were very careful. The boys used to get provided with cocaine in Heineken bottle tops onstage, but Stevie and I only did the tiny little spoons. I suppose sometimes we got a bit out there, but we were quite restrained, really. I always took fairly good care of myself. My drug of choice was cocaine and champagne. I didn’t use any other drugs at all. It’s easy for me to say, but I think it made me perform better.”

This tends to be a running theme, as she was also asked about being in the middle of the Rumours hurricane, especially with the drugs and relationships involved, to which she responded: “It’s hard to say because we were looking at it from the inside, but we were having a blast and it felt incredible to us that we were writing those songs. That’s all I can say about it, really.”

It seems that none of this really stunted the creativity, but again, given the discography, that’s easy enough to surmise.

But it seems that life for McVie is settling down. When asked what she likes to do in her spare time, she said, “Sailing. I have friends who have a yacht in Portofino, Italy, so sometimes go over there. I’m also a telly freak and like these long sagas. Narcos on Netflix is brilliant. It’s about Pablo Escobar and has a great plot.”

If you want to take a listen to what you may find on her solo compilation, you can listen to ‘Songbird’, the title track, below.