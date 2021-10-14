The title for M. Night Shyamalan's new film is revealed









Following the release of Old in 2021, M. Night Shyamalan has already started planning his next project, recently revealing its title and future release date.

Named Knock at the Cabin, Shyamalan’s new film will be released on Friday, February 3, 2023, and judging by the title; we can assume it’s another horror/thriller from the maverick filmmaker.

Teasing fans of the brand new project in August, M. Night Shyamalan posted a picture on his Twitter feed showing off a binder that held the Knock at the Cabin script with a caption that simply read, “The next one. On third draft. Super tight. Under a 100 pages”.

An enigmatic director who operates on his own terms, M. Night Shyamalan has, for his last five projects, funded and produced his own movies, making him somewhat of a liberated auteur from the studio system. Such makes the director a unique creative in the industry, popping up every few years or so to deliver a spectacle of filmmaking.

Shyamalan’s focus is – and has always been – on the spectacle of the story, the thrill of the resolution. The Visit, The Happening, The Village and Lady in the Water each feed into this same obsession, with each lead character a mere conduit for the story.

The director’s most recent film, Old, is a science fiction whodunnit set on a secluded beach that rapidly ages its inhabitants by approximately one year for every half an hour they remain on the island. Desperately searching every avenue of escape, the victims of Shyamalan’s film begin to suffer from typical illnesses attributed to old age, including loss of sight and dementia. It all leads to a big reveal at the film’s climax that serves as both a satisfying resolution, as well as an all too neat bow.

