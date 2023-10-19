The “terrible” Tom Petty album he hated: “It offended me”









While Tom Petty struck gold with his solo album Wildflowers in 1994, he could not keep the good times rolling when he reunited with The Heartbreakers two years later. Although writing his last LP was a straightforward yet painful exercise as he dealt with the breakdown of his marriage, Petty had run out of ideas for material.

Following his divorce, Petty briefly struggled with heroin addiction, and his attention was firmly diverted from making music. The singer-songwriter’s head wasn’t invested in his career, which led to him making questionable decisions that he’d likely not have undertaken if he was thinking straight.

Film soundtracks have the potential to become iconic and can spawn the best work of an artist’s career. However, for it to become a successful endeavour, the musician must wholly believe in the movie and create a body of work reflecting the director’s vision. If they are instead more interested in a Hollywood payday, it can be a recipe for disaster.

When Petty signed on to create the soundtrack for the Ed Burns romcom She’s The One, starring Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston, it wasn’t due to his adoration for Burns’ idea for the film. However, he’d warmed to the director personally and agreed to assist him while cashing the aforementioned paycheque. It was a decision he later regretted.

No coherent narrative runs through the soundtrack, with Petty treating the album with the same level of attention as overdue homework. For the album, he used a selection of songs that he previously deemed not good enough for Wildflowers, a selection of new tracks he had lying around and a handful of covers.

Although the opportunity to record the soundtrack provided Petty with an excuse to reunite with The Heartbreakers, there were very few positives to mine from the situation and forgettable release.

During a conversation with Men’s Journal, Petty revealed: “Never listened to it. I hated that record – the whole idea of it offended me. I only did it because I didn’t have anything else to do. I was single and living on my own, and this idea came up, and I liked Ed and thought he was pretty sharp, so I wrote him a couple of songs.”

He continued: “And then it just kept mushrooming into, ‘Do the whole thing.’ So I took some stuff I hadn’t used in Wildflowers, really crummy versions, badly mixed, and put them on there. It was terrible, really. I’m disappointed I did that.”

With a career as long and varied as Petty, it’s natural that he didn’t adore everything in his canon. However, his honest revelation that he never even bothered to listen to the soundtrack for She’s The One says everything about the lack of effort he poured into creating the record.