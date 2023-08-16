The Tom Petty song he called a “stream of consciousness”









As a songwriter, Tom Petty constantly followed his heart, using his music as a place for depositing his thoughts and feelings on what was going on in his life. He didn’t always need to slave away in the studio chasing words and melody. Instead, Petty preferred to let it flow out of him in a stream of consciousness.

In 1994, Petty began to work on the album Wildflowers with producer Rick Rubin, but everything was crumbling down around him. Since 1974, when he married Jane Benyo, Petty’s personal life was perfect. They had two children together, his musical career had skyrocketed, and seemingly, nothing could go wrong.

However, two decades after their wedding vows, Petty and Benyo’s marriage became doomed as they both became consumed by their personal problems. His whirlwind lifestyle had led to them drifting apart, and although their divorce wasn’t finalised for another two years after the release of Wildflowers, it was already broken beyond repair.

When writing the songs on the album, Petty didn’t know what Wildflowers would become, and thoughts of divorce were yet to come to the forefront of his mind. Yet, the lyrics to the title track suggest Petty had subconsciously moved on – he just didn’t know it.

Petty wrote the track in question in a matter of minutes, and the unfiltered lyrics paint an honest picture of where his head was during the recording process. ‘Wildflowers’ is Petty heartbreakingly setting Benyo free and him realising he’s no longer capable of giving her what she deserves.

He sings on the track: “You belong with your love on your arm, You belong somewhere you feel free, Run away, go find a lover, Run away, let your heart be your guide, You deserve deepest of cover, You belong in that home by and by.”

Looking back on the song in 2014 with Performing Songwriter, Petty said of the quick writing process for ‘Wildflowers’: “I just took a deep breath and it came out. The whole song. Stream of consciousness: words, music, chords. Finished it. I mean, I just played it into a tape recorder, and I played the whole song, and I never played it again.”

He continued: “I actually only spent three and a half minutes on that whole song. So I’d come back for days playing that tape, thinking there must be something wrong here because this just came too easy. And then I realised that there’s probably nothing wrong at all.”

When Petty sat down in the recording studio, he could not predict ‘Wildflowers’ would flow out of his brain into his pen. However, when the track was finished, it provided him with an uncomfortable realisation about the breakdown of his marriage. After 20 years, his life was set to embark upon a new chapter.