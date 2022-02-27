The ten horror films that Netflix say are too scary for viewers to finish









As the most popular streaming service, Netflix is known for harvesting some of the best and worst content in contemporary cinema, making such original delights as The Power of the Dog whilst playing host to the likes of The Human Centipede 3 (Final Sequence). With a whole host of films available to anyone’s disposal, Netflix has also become a hotbed for discovery, where an obscure foreign gem can sit beside a popular Hollywood blockbuster.

When it comes to horror, these borders of quality are more ill-defined with the greatest modern genre greats being confused with the generic appearance of the equivalent of a budget bargain-bin flick. As a result, unassuming viewers can find themselves watching 2014s Clown rather than the Stephen King adaptation, It, or the creepy doll movie Brahms: The Boy II over Annabelle: Creation.

Picking up on this, Netflix got into contact with Forbes to supply them with a list of films that were either so bad audiences couldn’t finish them, or indeed so scary that they put viewers off for good.

The criteria to make this list included that Netflix users made it at least 70% of the way through a movie before turning it off, making it less likely that they simply hated the film and more likely that they were simply too scared to finish it. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the ten horror films that Netflix say are too scary for audiences to finish:

Cabin Fever (Travis Zariwny, 2016) Carnage Park (Mickey Keating, 2016) México Bárbaro (Isaac Ezban, Laurette Flores Bornn, Jorge Michel Grau, 2014) Piranha (Alexandre Aja, 2010) Raw (Julia Ducournau, 2016) Teeth (Mitchell Lichtenstein, 2007) The Conjuring (James Wan, 2013) The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence (Tom Six, 2011) The Void (Steven Kostanski, Jeremy Gillespie, 2016) Jeruzalem (Yoav Paz, Doron Paz, 2015)

Truthfully, we don’t truly believe the legitimacy of this list, as whilst Netflix’s statistics and findings are accurate, the list doesn’t take into account just how bad some of these films are. From México Bárbaro to The Human Centipede 2: Full Sequence to Jeruzalem, it is likely that many of these films were switched off due to their dire quality rather than their terrifying fear factor.