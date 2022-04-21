Subscribe to our newsletter

The Subways share new song ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ and ‘You Kill My Cool’ video

Thu 21st Apr 2022 11.06 BST
The Subways - 'Oi You Boy Bands'
The Subways have shared a new B-side track called ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ alongside a video for their recent single ‘You Kill My Cool’ – check both out below.

The Hertfordshire indie rock group announced their return earlier this month with ‘You Kill My Cool’ and the exciting news that their long-awaited fifth studio album would be coming out later this year.

The group also revealed that, following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas would be joining them on percussion as a permanent addition to the line-up.

‘Oi You Boy Bands’ comes as a welcomed addition to the band’s new material. The B-side brings a new vibrant edge to The Subways’ traditional garage/punk sound in a jab at brief and superficial obsessions surrounding boy bands. 

“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the new single.

Blake Claridge, director of the video, added: “I’d always wanted to do something with a perpetual motion, and in the end, it was a butchered slider, many clamps, sandbags, a piece of rope, a lot of heavy lifting, a crash mat, and throwing in a Roll Rig. I like to call it the ‘Drop-Cam’ but for insurance purposes, I don’t think it would catch on.”

With a new LP coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets are available here.

The tour will feature appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.

May

  • 20th – Bremen – Schlachthof
  • 21st – Braunschweig – Westand
  • 23rd – Hamburg – Markthalle
  • 24th – Cologne – Kantine
  • 25th – Frankfurt – Batschkapp
  • 26th – Karlsruhe – Substage
  • 28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT
  • 29th – Munch – Technikumthe

June

  • 1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz
  • 2nd – Dresden – Beatpol
  • 3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre
  • 4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort
  • 2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL
  • 21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL
  • 22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL
  • 23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL

August

  • 18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL
  • 20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST
  • 27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL

September

  • 21st – Sunderland – Independent
  • 22nd – Glasgow – King Tuts
  • 23rd – Stoke – The Sugarmill
  • 24th – Manchester – O2 Ritz
  • 29th – London – Electric Ballroom
  • 30th – Brighton – Chalk

October

  • 1st – Cambridge – Mash
  • 2nd – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach
