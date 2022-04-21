The Subways share new song ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ and ‘You Kill My Cool’ video









The Subways - 'Oi You Boy Bands' 7.3

The Subways have shared a new B-side track called ‘Oi You Boy Bands’ alongside a video for their recent single ‘You Kill My Cool’ – check both out below.

The Hertfordshire indie rock group announced their return earlier this month with ‘You Kill My Cool’ and the exciting news that their long-awaited fifth studio album would be coming out later this year.

The group also revealed that, following the departure of their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan, Camille Phillips of The Ramonas would be joining them on percussion as a permanent addition to the line-up.

‘Oi You Boy Bands’ comes as a welcomed addition to the band’s new material. The B-side brings a new vibrant edge to The Subways’ traditional garage/punk sound in a jab at brief and superficial obsessions surrounding boy bands.

“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said of the new single.

Blake Claridge, director of the video, added: “I’d always wanted to do something with a perpetual motion, and in the end, it was a butchered slider, many clamps, sandbags, a piece of rope, a lot of heavy lifting, a crash mat, and throwing in a Roll Rig. I like to call it the ‘Drop-Cam’ but for insurance purposes, I don’t think it would catch on.”

With a new LP coming later this year, the band is set for a run of UK headline tour dates in September and October. Tickets are available here.

The tour will feature appearances at Truck Festival, Standon Calling, High Tide Festival, Gateways Festival and Southsea Victorious. See a full list of dates below.

May

20th – Bremen – Schlachthof

21st – Braunschweig – Westand

23rd – Hamburg – Markthalle

24th – Cologne – Kantine

25th – Frankfurt – Batschkapp

26th – Karlsruhe – Substage

28th – Kronach – DIE FESTUNG ROCKT

29th – Munch – Technikumthe

June

1st – Leipzig – UT Connewitz

2nd – Dresden – Beatpol

3rd – Berlin – Columbiatheatre

4th – Amsterdam – Bitterzort

2nd – Bournemouth – HIGH TIDE FESTIVAL

21st – Hertfordshire – STANDON CALLING FESTIVAL

22nd – Oxford – TRUCK FESTIVAL

23rd – Skipton – GATEWAYS FESTIVAL

August

18th – GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL

20th – CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FEST

27th – SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL

September

21st – Sunderland – Independent

22nd – Glasgow – King Tuts

23rd – Stoke – The Sugarmill

24th – Manchester – O2 Ritz

29th – London – Electric Ballroom

30th – Brighton – Chalk

October

1st – Cambridge – Mash

2nd – Cardiff – Clwb Ifor Bach