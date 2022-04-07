The Subways announce new lineup and release 'You Kill My Cool'









The Subways - 'You Kill My Cool' 6.5

English punks The Subways have returned with the new single ‘You Kill My Cool’. Featuring an earworm of a riff, the track sees the band draw from more rudimentary rock influences and is completed by some squeaky-clean production, taking the group in the stadium rock direction that they’ve always teased, even on 2005’s Young for Eternity.

The Hertfordshire band shared that the anthemic love song is actually from their upcoming fifth album, which they revealed will be released later this year. It’s been a significant period for The Subways, as they also announced that their founding member and drummer Josh Morgan has left the band. He has been replaced by Camille Phillips of The Ramonas.

“‘You Kill My Cool’ was written at a time when I felt love so strongly that I wanted to be consumed by it, to give myself over to it entirely,” frontman Billy Lunn said.

He added: “I recognised a self-effacement in this feeling, as it was a willing submission or surrender that was as much destructive as it was productive. You become ecstatic, beside yourself, and not what you were before. Time stops but moves too quickly, you grow but you also diminish, you feel pleasure alongside immense pain.”

Lunn explained: “The one you love is more than just a single number amongst seven-billion others, more than a profile picture or a name by which you call them. They’re godlike—and with such power, they can send you to a state of nirvana and they can demolish you. Either of which continues to enthral.”

Ramping up the excitement for the new record, The Subways are set for a UK tour later this year, across September and October. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 8th. The run will see the band take to the stage at a handful of festivals, including Truck, Standon Calling and Southsea Victorious.