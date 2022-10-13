The Strokes have recorded a new album with Rick Rubin









The Strokes have recently been busy up a mountainside in Costa Rica with the legendary producer Rick Rubin recording their latest album. They last collaborated on their most recent record, The New Abnormal.

Speaking with Joe Rogan on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, the producer revealed: “A few months ago, I was in Costa Rica recording a new album with The Strokes. We rented this house on the top of a mountain and set the band up outside.”

Continuing: “It’s like, they’re doing a concert for the ocean on the top of a mountain. And we did that everyday — it was incredible. They didn’t want to leave, it was like the best experience.” Surely that’s an interesting experience that is set to influence the sound?

As of yet, The Strokes themselves are yet to comment on the news so the record remains untitled and officially unconfirmed, but with Rubin claiming it was in the can a few months ago, you can expect an announcement imminently.

With Rubin’s emphasis on ‘incredible’ being so strong, it would obviously seem that the band have put their tumultuous past behind them and are now in a good place. Hopefully, the music will follow suit.

You can check out a clip from Rubin’s appearance on the podcast below.

