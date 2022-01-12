The Strokes cancelled NYE party rescheduled for April









The Stokes sadly had to cancel their New Year’s Eve bash last year in Brooklyn owing to a localised spike in the Omicron variant. However, fans will be pleased to hear that they have rearranged the concert for April with some very special guests.

Previously the New York indie rockers were due to be joined by IDLES and Hinds, and while Hinds remain on the line-up, scheduling issues have meant that Mac DeMarco has had to set in for IDLES.

It has also been confirmed that all original tickets for the concert will be honoured and those who can no longer attend have until February 10th to request a refund from the point of purchase.

The rearranged show is a cause for optimism not just because of the wonderful acts on display but also the promising sign it shows of the steady return of live music.

Prior to the rearranged show in Brooklyn, The Strokes also have a forthcoming run of shows in South America beginning At Lollapalooza in Argentina in March.

You can check out the fantastic video for their New Abnormal single ‘The Adults Are Talking’ directed by Roman Coppola below.