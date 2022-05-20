The Strokes to play intimate gig in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins









Later this month, The Strokes will perform an intimate concert in Chicago in support of congressional candidate Kina Collins.

Collins is running for congress in the upcoming primary elections, which take place on the 28th of June. She will be representing Illinois’ 7th District. To show their support, The Strokes will hold a show Metro on the 30th of May. It will be the first time the band have performed at the 1,100-capacity venue for 20 years.

Discussing the congressional candidate, frontman Julian Casablancas said: “Kina Collins has lived the challenges on the ground in IL-7 and she’s exactly the kind of non-corporate, good-hearted, progressive-minded leader the world needs in these corrupt times.”

He added: “In a system dominated by super-pacs and profit-fueled political machines, Kina is rejecting all that, and choosing to fight for people’s actual needs and desires.”

Collins welcomed the support of Casablancas and co, saying: “We are so excited to have The Strokes coming to Chicago to help our campaign reach a new level of momentum in the final stretch before election day on June 28. Julian and I sat down recently, and he talked all about his passion for electing progressive working-class leaders and transforming our Government.”

She concluded: “The Strokes are a huge band for so many voters in IL-7 and the Chicago area, and I really can’t wait to rally our supporters together and register some new voters.”

Kina Collins is a Democratic candidate and has spent her career campaigning against gun violence. She has led the largest gun violence prevention non-profit in Illinois and sat on the Bioden Harris transition team’s taste force on gun violence. Tickets for The Strokes Metro concert are on sale now. Get yours here.