Watch The Strokes give live debuts to two tracks at LA show









New York indie-rock heroes The Strokes are back on tour and they have mixed up their setlist by playing ‘At The Door’ and ‘Call It Fate, Call It Karma’ live for the first time at their recent Los Angeles show.

Both taken from their 2013 comeback record Comedown Machine, they have lingered in obscurity for some time as the band struggled to get to grips with the tracks initially, but now they find themselves in the groove the have dusted them down for a debut.

The career-spanning setlist included Is This It favourites like ‘Someday’ and ‘Hard to Explain’ as well as tracks from their latest record like ‘Ode to the Mets’, indicative of the era defying feast that fans have in store for them on this tour.

The show from Wednesday evening (October 27) at the LA Forum has been celebrated by fans and critics in attendance alike. From the clips below it is evident that their raucous energy is returning in full swing.

The band are set to perform at Outside Lands in California this evening and thereafter they head back over to their hometown before embarking on a string of global festival dates.

You can check out the scintillating live show clips below.