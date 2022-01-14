The Streets collaborate with Master Peace for new single 'Wrong Answers Only'









The Streets feat. Master Peace - 'Wrong Answers Only' 7.7

The Streets have returned with a new track, ‘Wrong Answers Only’. The latest offering from the Mike Skinner led project features UK rap upstart, Master Peace, and is the group’s latest single after last year’s celebratory ‘Who’s Got The Bag (21st June)’, and the stellar remix of Greentea Peng’s ‘Free My People’.

‘Wrong Answers Only’ harks back to early Streets records, and when it kicks in, the track has a classic garage beat, featuring some of Skinner’s best lyrics in a long time. The song is an anthem in every sense of the word, and we hear Skinner and Peace have a back and forth as the heavy sub floats in and out.

“Who are you when you’re not feeling lonely? / Who are you? / Wrong answers only,” Skinner sings as the hook. Master Peace also delivers some stellar lyrical content: “Can’t remember anything apart from her / Sore from my head to my belt / Are you trying to get even with the people who hurt you? / Or with the people who helped?”.

The Streets’ last album came in the form of 2020’s None of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive. Following on from that, last year, Skinner’s side project The Darker The Shadow The Brighter The Light, released a surprise album entitled The Streets. Sneakily dropped on streaming platforms without any forewarning, it’s thought the record was created as a soundtrack for a film, something that Skinner teased in an interview with the BBC last year.

Reviewing the record, Far Out’s Jack Whatley said: “Naturally labelled to confuse his audience, Skinner unleashes this album with a view on the past, a vision of the future and a reflection on the world we live in. It means the beats are glitchy, Skinner’s vocals are vulnerable and uncomfortable, yet it all holds together as a generally uplifting piece.”

Elsewhere, more recently the group were forced to cancel all of their January and February tour dates for this year. In a heartfelt Instagram post, Skinner explained why the decision had been made, and it was not a choice he took lightly. He wrote: “It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022… It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop.”

The rap legend appended: “I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

Listen to ‘Wrong Answers Only’ below.