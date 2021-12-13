The Streets cancel 2022 tour

The Streets have taken the huge decision to cancel their January and February tour dates for 2022. Mike Skinner and Co. made the decision in light of rising Covid rates and out of genuine care for their fans.
Skinner and the group returned to the live realm at festivals this Summer, which were set to be followed by a Winter set of dates in the UK next year. However, yesterday on Sunday, December 12th, Skinner posted a heartfelt post on his Instagram where he explained his decision.
“It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.” He wrote.
“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop. I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”
Back in June, Skinner surprised us when his project, The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light released their album The Streets.
Rumours abound that the album might have been written as the soundtrack for the film after the Birmingham legend revealed in a July interview that he’s been working on a musical drama similar to The Who’s iconic Quadrophenia.
The Streets cancelled tour dates:
January
- 10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th – Birmingham, The Mill
- 21st – Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 22nd – Sheffield, O2 Academy
- 24th – Bristol, O2 Academy
- 25th – Nottingham, Rock City
- 27th, 28th – London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 31st – Leeds, O2 Academy
February
- 1st – Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 3rd – Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 4th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
- 5th – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall
Watch the video for ‘We All Need An Enemy’ below.