The Streets cancel 2022 tour









The Streets have taken the huge decision to cancel their January and February tour dates for 2022. Mike Skinner and Co. made the decision in light of rising Covid rates and out of genuine care for their fans.

Skinner and the group returned to the live realm at festivals this Summer, which were set to be followed by a Winter set of dates in the UK next year. However, yesterday on Sunday, December 12th, Skinner posted a heartfelt post on his Instagram where he explained his decision.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I have to say that we have decided to cancel all live performances for 2022.” He wrote.

“It is not fair to keep taking your money for tickets knowing that with 1 case of covid, the whole thing has to stop. I’m really sorry to disappoint you. This has been the worst week of the worst year of my life.”

Back in June, Skinner surprised us when his project, The Darker the Shadow the Brighter the Light released their album The Streets.

Rumours abound that the album might have been written as the soundtrack for the film after the Birmingham legend revealed in a July interview that he’s been working on a musical drama similar to The Who’s iconic Quadrophenia.

The Streets cancelled tour dates:

January

10th, 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th – Birmingham, The Mill

21st – Birmingham, O2 Academy

22nd – Sheffield, O2 Academy

24th – Bristol, O2 Academy

25th – Nottingham, Rock City

27th, 28th – London, O2 Academy Brixton

31st – Leeds, O2 Academy

February

1st – Glasgow, O2 Academy

3rd – Newcastle, O2 City Hall

4th – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

5th – Liverpool, University Mountford Hall

Watch the video for ‘We All Need An Enemy’ below.