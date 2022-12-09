The Stranglers drummer Jet Black has died at 84









Jet Black, the drummer for the legendary British punk band The Stranglers, has died at the age of 84.

The band announced his passing in a statement that read: “It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our dear friend, colleague and band elder statesman Jet Black. Jet died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Fond adieu, fly straight JB.”

Tributes poured in from his former bandmates with JJ Burnel commenting: “The welcoming committee has doubled. After years of ill health Jet has finally been released. He was a force of nature. An inspiration.”

Adding: “The Stranglers would not have been if it wasn’t for him. The most erudite of men. A rebel with many causes. Say hi to [late keyboard player] Dave [Greenfield] for me.”

Fellow founder Hugh Cornwell also shared a touching eulogy, stating: “We shared a special period of our lives when we strived to become professional musicians. We were immediately drawn to one another, he had a singular sense of purpose that I identified with.”

As arguably the premier British punk band, Cornwall also pinned a large amount of this not only on Black’s rhythmic style commenting that his “timing was faultless”, but also said that “The Stranglers success was founded on his determination and drive.”

That determination also came with drive in a literal sense. When the band formed in 1974, Jet Black was already making his way in business with a fleet of ice cream vans. Thus, when in need of a touring vehicle, The Stranglers were known to rock up at gigs with a fibreglass 99 flashing on their roof.

The sticksmith, whose real name was Brian Duffy, performed with the Guildford punk band up until 2015 when he was forced to retire owing to health issues. However, he remained an avid supporter of the band and all things rock ‘n’ roll.

As subsequent Stranglers touring member Baz Warne commented: “I loved Jet. He took me under his wing over two decades ago and I never really came out from under it. I’m so very sad he’s gone. He hadn’t been too well for a while, but when I spoke to him most recently, three weeks ago, he was laughing and wanting to hear all the news…still interested and involved.”

No official cause of death has been announced, however, he passed away at his home in Wales surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife Ava, and his two children Charlotte and Anthony.

