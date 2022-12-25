The Story Behind The Song: The Kinks and 'Father Christmas' the angriest festive song ever









In the long and storied history of Christmas songs, there are a few trademarks you can rely on. Firstly, the appearance of snow, Santa Claus or a reindeer or two; secondly, a unique love story is usually involved and, thirdly, and perhaps most importantly, never mention your Christmas wish being a machine gun to mow down a set of bullies. It would seem that, in 1977, The Kinks didn’t get the message on that last point.

Their song ‘Father Christmas’, the term used in the UK and Australia for Santa Claus, is one of the more unusual tracks from the band’s canon and, especially, from the ream of holiday-focused songs that are annually released. Released in 1977, with a video featuring Ray Davies as the titular character, the song has become a punk classic, often finding its way into the sets of the more ferocious members of the rock and roll set.

There are a few interpretations of the song’s incendiary lyrics. Many believe the track to be a simple retelling of an awful ordeal experienced by a working Santa Claus who is bullied and beaten by a group of working-class kids, who tell the festive folly to leave his presents for “the little rich boys” and bring money and jobs for their parents instead. However, another interpretation of the song notes a young boy who turns into Santa and experiences a similar fate. One thing we can be sure of is that a strong sense of wild injustice underpins the track.

Dave Davies said of the song: “I love the humour of it, and the aggression and bitterness. I could see the faces of my parents when Christmas came around. They had to struggle to make ends meet. We kind of got what we needed, but there was something fake about the holiday.” This juxtaposition of the festive season can also be clearly heard throughout the lyrics.

Davies sings about giving “my daddy a job ’cause he needs one,” while also asking for “a machine gun, so I can scare all the kids on the street.” It makes for a festive song that is both wrapped with meaning and built out of the frivolity of the season. However, in one of the final verses, we are reminded of the cruel differences society experiences during this period. While some factions of a city will enjoy the finest foods, wines and presents the world knows, others will have little to nothing.

As Davies notes in the lyrics: “Have yourself a merry merry Christmas/ Have yourself a good time/ But remember the kids who got nothin’/ While you’re drinkin’ down your wine.” This ethos not only sets the song apart from the usual festive fodder one might experience on the airwaves, it also gave a whole new group of punks a favourite Christmas tune to devour.

Owing in part to the dissonant lyrics and in part to Davies’ guitar, the track has been routinely covered by punk bands since its release. Davies said of the punky riffs: “‘Father Christmas’ is very special to me, ’cause [it was] an opportunity to put interesting guitar parts in there…guitar riffs that [I think] sound great.” It resonated with a host of bands, with artists such as the Gigolo Aunts, Dispatch, Green Day, Man Overboard, Bad Religion, Bowling For Soup, Save Ferris, Letters to Cleo, Smash Mouth, Cary Brothers, Action Action, Everything, Deer Tick, OK Go, The Unlikely Candidates, Cheap Trick and more all covering the song.

The song has found placement in a number of TV shows and films, including That 70’s Show, Bob’s Burgers and the 2008 comedy Step Brothers. It’s proof of the track’s appeal as one of the angriest, and perhaps funniest, Christmas songs around.