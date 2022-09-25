Celebrating Punk: The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week









Welcome to Far Out’s weekly vinyl corner feature, where we look to bring you a tempting selection of records from some of our favourite artists, bargain vinyl deals to look out for, and unmissable limited-edition releases. This week we’re focusing on punk music, the gritty, angsty and sometimes dark spawn of rock that originated in the mid-1970s. For good measure, we have also thrown some proto and post-punk selections.

In 2021, the vinyl comeback enjoyed another milestone year as record sales surpassed that of CDs for the first time in three decades. The return to plastic has been steadily climbing since the invasion of streaming services in the late 2000s. While the weightless, highly accessible and practical format is great for discovering and consuming lots of new music while you’re out and about, there’s nothing like coming home for to bit of vinyl.

Budding collectors around the world will agree that if there’s an artist or album you love, there’s always a good reason to have the turntable at the ready and a 12” space reserved on the shelf for inevitable expansion. The sound quality of vinyl brings something more hearty and vibrant with its analogue warmth and crisp definition that there really isn’t a substitute for.

So if, like me, you have a soft spot for these groovy discs of plastic, allow me to walk you through ten hot picks for this week. We have a selection of punk classics from Sex Pistols and The Clash and some post-punk picks from The Cure and The Sound.

The following selections have been handpicked by Far Out Magazine, and as a result, we may earn from qualifying purchases.

The 10 best vinyl deals available on Amazon this week:

The Cure – Seventeen Seconds

The second studio album by the definitive British goth-rock group, Seventeen Seconds was originally released in 1980. With this record, The Cure had truly arrived and sculpted their identity; Seventeen Seconds was more coherent and compensated for the lack of consistency that plagued the first album, Three Imaginary Boys.

For Seventeen Seconds, singer and songwriter Robert Smith co-produced for the first time alongside Mike Hedges. The album includes the band’s first UK top 40 single, ‘A Forest’, as well as ‘Play For Today’, ‘Secrets’ and ‘In Your House’.

The Sound – Shock Of Daylight [clear vinyl]

The Sound was one of the unsung heroes of the post-punk era. Despite never gaining traction in the global critical or commercial arena, the band released some essential albums of the genre, especially with their first two, Jeopardy and From the Lion’s Mouth.

After a disappointing release in 1982’s All Fall Down, The Sound’s 1984 25-minute EP Shock of Daylight was considered a triumphant return to form and sported some of the band’s greatest work. The EP housed two singles, ‘Counting the Days’ and ‘Golden Soldiers’.

The Clash – The Clash [limited edition pink]

After Sex Pistols, The Clash were probably Britain’s second most influential punk group. The band’s eponymous debut album was released in 1977 and brought The Clash’s most punk-orientated sound before their post-punk odyssey that increasingly ventured into external influences like rockabilly, ska, reggae and funk.

Regularly cited among the greatest Rock and Roll albums of all time, The Clash features highlights like ‘White Riot’, ‘Janie Jones’, ‘London’s Burning’ and ‘Police & Thieves’, a pacey, punk-infused cover of Junior Murvin’s original.

The Damned – Damned Damned Damned [limited edition yellow]

Damned Damned Damned is the essential debut album of early London punk outfit, The damned. Alongside The Clash and Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols, this album made 1977 the year of punk’s true arrival in the UK.

The classic album includes the band’s 1976 breakout debut single ‘New Rose’, which was joined by just one other single, ‘Neat Neat Neat’. Other highlights include ‘Fan Club’, ‘See Her Tonite’ and ‘I Fall’.

Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks

While Sex Pistols didn’t start the punk movement, their jaw-dropping ability to shake up the sociopolitical landscape of the U.K. made them one of the most memorable exponents of the movement. Sex Pistols inspired countless bands on a level near that of The Beatles and only had one studio album to show for it.

Never Mind the Bollocks is home to seminal classics, including ‘Anarchy in the U.K.’, ‘God Save the Queen’, ‘Holidays in the Sun’ and ‘Pretty Vacant’. This 2014 reissue marks the first time the album was sold as a single LP since its original release in 1977.

Siouxsie and the Banshees – Juju

With 1981’s Juju, Siouxsie and the Banshees reached their pinnacle. Siouxsie Sioux’s captivating vocals meet John McGeoch’s innovative guitar style in this post-punk masterclass. The album is home to such treats as ‘Spellbound’, ‘Into the Light’, ‘Monitor’ and ‘Arabian Knights’.

Bassist Steven Severin said of the album: “Juju was the first time we’d made a ‘concept’ album that drew on darker elements. It wasn’t pre-planned, but, as we were writing, we saw a definite thread running through the songs; almost a narrative to the album as a whole,” via Siouxsie & the Banshees – The Authorised Biography by Mark Paytress.

The Stooges – The Stooges

The first album attributed to Iggy Pop was the 1969 eponymous album with The Stooges. The Stooges is considered one of the most important proto-punk releases, years ahead of its time. On this record, Iggy’s instantly recognisable vocals transport the listener to the wild setting of The Stooges’ famously riotous shows.

This early work would catch the eye of rising British star David Bowie, who offered his production on the band’s 1973 album Raw Power. Highlights of The Stooges include ‘I Wanna Be Your Dog’, ‘No Fun’ and ‘1969’.

Ramones – Ramones

The quintessential American punk group released their eponymous debut album in 1976 at a time when proto-punk was giving rise to the true era of punk. As a rock ‘n’ roll custom, the band cover controversial and provocative themes, including drug abuse, sex, and Nazism.

The New York group brought a new pace and edge to the proto-punk exploration of The Stooges and New York Dolls. Highlights on the album include ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’, ‘I Wanna Be Your Boyfriend’, ‘Judy is a Punk’ and ‘Beat on the Brat’.

Television – Marquee Moon

Marquee Moon came in 1977 as the debut album for New York post-punk pioneers, Television. This intriguing album sheds some of the abrasiveness of punk tradition in favour of melodic jazz-inspired hook-driven guitar lines. Influenced by bohemian French poetry, frontman Tom Verlaine evokes vivid imagery set against the backdrop of the New York music scene.

The highly influential album is mainly remembered for its epic title track, but under the surface, there is much to be explored with Verlaine’s clever wordplay and compositional complexities. Other highlights include ‘See No Evil’, ‘Friction’ and ‘Prove It’.

Gang of Four – Entertainment!

One of the early post-punk outfits hailing from Leeds, Gang of Four, released their debut album, Entertainment!, In 1979. The timeless classic does exactly what it says on the tin. Their characteristic sound is achieved by sharp, cutting chords, a storming drum beat and Jon King’s iconic vocal energy.

The seminal release saw a rejuvenation last year with a re-recording of the album’s lead single, ‘Damaged Goods’, performed by Bristol post-punkers IDLES as a tribute to the late guitarist Andy Gill. Other highlights on the record include ‘At Home He’s A Tourist’, ‘I Found That Essence Rare’ and ‘Natural’s Not In It’.