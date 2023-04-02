The songwriter Robert Plant called “extraordinary”









Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant‘s greatest asset has always been his voice, closely followed by his magnificent on-stage presence. By his own admission, songwriting has never been his greatest strength, and he sees the talent of others dwarf his own. There’s one artist from the folk world he simply described as “extraordinary”.

On his Digging Deep podcast, Plant owned up to his insecurities in the songwriting department, when he discussed his love of Bob Dylan. He admitted: “My songwriting’s pretty … it goes in a straight line. The idea of me actually taking on the guise of somebody who’s been in some kind of situation that you can only watch from afar – it’s more than I can even imagine, to voice somebody else’s condition and actually be them in the song.”

Although Dylan is a source of great admiration for Plant, this article is instead dedicated to his love of the late John Prine. Similarly, Dylan is a fan of Prine’s work. During a conversation with The Huffington Post, he labelled the late musician’s lyrics as “pure Proustian existentialism” and likened them to “Midwestern mind trips to the nth degree.”

When Prine began making a name for himself, he was instantly likened to Dylan, and getting the singer-songwriter’s seal of approval meant everything to him. In the early days of Plant’s career, he was unflinchingly loyal to rock ‘n’ roll, but as Led Zeppelin ended and his life changed, he found himself becoming a folkie who adored Prine.

“Robert’s a fan of mine,” Prine told MOJO shortly before his death. “So is Roger Waters. A lot of the big English rocker guys from the ’70s like me. I don’t know why they weren’t fans in the ’70s. But I’m glad everyone’s come around.”

While he wasn’t an early adopter of Prine’s music, he had the honour of sending a video message of support when the singer-songwriter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In his tribute to the “extraordinary” Prine, he said: “Your work is extraordinary. It’s a vast enduring treasury, a beacon of light in these ever-weirder times. Sometimes it seems like you’re writing for all of us, which in fact, you probably are. But today, I feel like you wrote this one just for me.” He also revealed ‘Far From Me’ as “today’s favourite John Prine song for me,” however, that’s likely changed in the years since, and Plant probably has a different favourite each day.

After Prine’s tragic death from Covid-19 in 2020, Plant paid a poignant tribute to the musician and posted on social media: “His work… a beacon of clear white light cutting through t